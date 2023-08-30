Highs around 100° into the holiday weekend

25 WEATHER — The summer continues to go on and on and on...

Highs are expected to be in the 100-103° range Thursday through Labor Day Monday. Lows will be in the upper 60s Thursday morning, but they will likely stay in the 70s Friday into the weekend. Any isolated rain chances appear to stay just to our east and southeast.

Next week doesn't change much at all as we head deeper into September. Highs will be around 100° each day. There could be a slight rain chance in about 8-10 days, but as of now I wouldn't count on much!