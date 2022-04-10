Highly isolated potential for severe weather Monday evening

25 WEATHER — In a welcome surprise, some showers have managed to develop over Central Texas this evening. Those won't be continuing into tonight. Lows will be mild, in the mid-60s. A few showers could get our Monday started, but those would mainly be in the Brazos Valley.

In looking at the latest data concerning Monday evening, the severe threat for that period looks to be extremely isolated. The cap looks pretty unbreakable, and right now my expectation is that we won't see a single storm form. Having said that, *if* a storm can develop, it would be very healthy, with the potential for large hail and damaging winds. That would only occur west of I-35. Again, that threat is unlikely to ever come to fruition but we'll be paying close attention all the same.

Another round of storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon, also with the threat of hail, strong winds and perhaps a tornado. Whether or not storms can pop will also be a question on that day but stormy activity looks more likely compared to Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist