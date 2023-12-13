Highest Rain Chances Arrive Friday

25 WEATHER — The clouds have filled in as promised, and we may see a few isolated showers from time to time through Thursday. Lows tonight will be cool in the mid to upper 40s with highs Thursday in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will bring the best chance of rain this week. It will start off Friday morning west of I-35 and spread east throughout the day. Most areas will see between a half inch and an inch of rain, but isolated two inch totals are possible. It will stay on the cool side Friday with highs in the 50s.

Showers should end Friday night, but the clouds will stick around into Saturday behind the departing low. This will bring breezy north winds and highs in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon. We should clear out Sunday as highs rebound into the mid 60s.