High Winds, High Fire Danger following morning storms Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Winds will be sustained around 30-40mph with gusts above 50mph possible, combining with dry air to bring a very high fire danger across Central Texas Tuesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Storms are around for the morning commute - some severe.

Strong winds continue through the day Tuesday. Winds sustained at 30-40mph gusting above 50mph at times.

Dry conditions will lead to a high fire danger across Central Texas, particularly west of I-35 Tuesday.

Good morning! We've had a round of showers and storms working through Central Texas with some reports of damage, in particular in the Robinson area. Storms will continue working east, clearing the entirety of our coverage area after 9am. Winds will subside at first, but ramp up again this afternoon as the main storm system moves over the Lone Star State. Winds will be sustained around 30-40mph with some gusts exceeding 50mph at times. This could cause more power outages. In addition, with the dry vegetation and low relative humidity, extreme fire danger will be in place across a large part of Central Texas, particularly west of I-35. Do not do anything that could cause sparks, as any fires that form could spread very rapidly. Highs will reach the 70s.

The good news is that a cold front moves through, winding down winds on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. We may even near 80 by Friday. Saturday could be on the cooler end of things with a cold front.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather