High heat to kickoff high school football

CENTRAL TEXAS — Football season kicks off today, but it sure won't feel like it with more big heat on the way this afternoon! Highs will climb near 108 later this afternoon with an isolated shower possible to the east. Most will miss out, and temperatures will remain hot heading into the football games. Be sure to dress cool and drink plenty of water!

Going through the weekend, an isolated shower will remain possible Saturday though coverage will be very low with highs near 105. Better rain chances arrive Sunday and especially into Monday with a cold front moving in. The cold front brings some slight relief, with temperatures potentially falling into the upper 90s in spots on Tuesday. Heat builds again for the second half of the week with triple digits returning.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather