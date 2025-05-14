HIGH HEAT : Record highs likely Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb near 100 this afternoon with hotter temperatures west of I-35, and more humidity east of I-35. Feel-like numbers may reach 105 in some spots.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Record highs likely today, reaching above 100.

"Easing" of the heat for the second half of the week.

Small storm chances linger around.

Good morning! We're waking up to temperatures in the 70s and very muggy conditions. Today will be the hottest day of the week, and of hte year so far as highs are expected to near the triple digits. It will once again come down to the placement of the dry line, with areas west of the dry line climbing above 102 and maybe even nearing 105. I think the dry line will set up very near I-35 or slightly west, which could bring Waco the first 100 degree day of the year. Regardless, we should be able to climb above 96, which will break the record high for this date from 1925 - 100 years old! Keep in mind, the humidity will be around east of the dry line, which will lead to feel-like numbers nearing 105. Take your heat precautions.

Some more clouds may move in Thursday leading to slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 90s. An isolated shower will be possible as well. We'll see the ridge break down, leading to some small storm chances through the weekend, with Saturday bringing the best chance. With temperatures in the mid 90s, any storms that form could turn severe.

Small storm chances and temperatures in the 90s head into next week, but the BIG heat looks to stay at bay.

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather