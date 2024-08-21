High heat for Hump Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the triple digits again, with many locations exceeding 105 this afternoon. Continue to practice heat precautions.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Excessive heat warning continues today.

Highs could surpass 105, especially south and west of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Feel-like numbers may exceed 107.

Slight easing of the heat as we head into the weekend.

Yesterday brought the hottest day of the year so far in Central Texas, as Waco Regional Airport climbed to 105. Expect temperatures to climb as hot, with a few areas climbing even higher thanks to compressional warming ahead of and along a stalled out front. North of that front, some of our northern counties may actually be able to stay in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Either way, it will be hot so continue to take heat precautions.

The heat will continue through the work week into the weekend, though numbers will fall a little. Next week, there are signs high pressure will back off enough we could get some small rain chances in place. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather