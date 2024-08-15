High Heat continues Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s and lower triple digits this afternoon, with feel-like values exceeding 105 at times. Be sure to take your heat precautions.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat advisory continues today.

Highs will near 100, with feel-like numbers nearing or exceeding 105 in the afternoon.

Rain chances remain slim.

We're continuing with this hot and dry pattern across the Lone Star State as our summertime high just does not look to move. We'll see highs getting into the triple digits again, with feel-like numbers nearing 105. Rain chances look to remain slim, with the only hope coming late next week as high pressure relaxes to the west a bit. Right now, it's not enough for me to put rain chances in, but it provides a little hope.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather