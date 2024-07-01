High Heat Continues Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the triple digits again today with feel-like values exceeding 105 at times. Be sure to take your heat precautions with another HEAT ADVISORY in effect.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat Advisory in place again, with feel like numbers exceeding 105 this afternoon in spots.

Heat continues into July 4th holiday.

Beryl slams Grenada as a Major Hurricane.

Rain chances returning in the future?

The same song and dance continues in Central Texas as triple digits are on the way, despite staying just shy of them on Sunday. We'll see highs near the century mark this afternoon and the combination of heat and humidity may lead to feel-like numbers exceeding 105 in spots. That's why a HEAT ADVISORY is once again in effect for the area. Take your heat precautions again today!

Meanwhile in the tropics, Hurricane Beryl is approaching Grenada and will likely make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today. There's also a Tropical Storm Chris making landfall in Mexico today, but that won't do anything other than down there. Beryl is expected to enter the Carribbean, but weaken with higher shear. It may approach the Yucatan Peninsula as a Hurricane. From there, we will have to keep a close eye on it. Models differ with the path beyond that, though this morning's models shoot it into Mexico. It's all dependent on a high that's over us now. It is forecast to move east and weaken - the question is how much. We have a lot of time to watch it though! Regardless, a weaker high could introduce rain chances as early as this weekend and bring temperatures down a hair! Let's hope!

Have a great Monday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather