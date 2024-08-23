High heat continues Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the triple digits again today. Despite being lower than Thursday, the humidity will make it feel much warmer with feel-like numbers that could reach 105-110 in spots.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue.

Highs will climb near 105 in spots, with most staying above 100.

Eastern counties and the Brazos Valley may see an isolated storm.

We're waking up this morning to a very warm start with temperatures above 80 in a few locations! That's a sign it will be a hot day, but what's difference is today will feature more humidity. That means while the actual temperature won't be as hot, the feel-like numbers will still be very high. Continue to take heat precautions and limit your time outside. With the extra moisture, there's a chance of an isolated shower and storm over the Brazos Valley or the eastern side of Central Texas.

It will still be hot and humid over the weekend. There are signs high pressure will relax next week and shift north, allowing for a few shower and storm chances to work in and keeping temperatures down in the upper 90s. It's at least improvement!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

