High heat & fire danger Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's the first day of August here in Central Texas and Mother Nature is throwing a lot at us to kick off the new month. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for all of Central Texas with high temperatures nearing or exceeding 105 in most locations. With the humidity, it could feel as hot as 110 in some locations.

In addition to the heat, winds will turn breezy as humidity lowers west of I-35. In these areas, a RED FLAG WARNING has been posted. While all of Central Texas is under a higher fire danger because of very dry ground and vegetation, if any fires can form, they will be more likely to spread quickly to the west of I-35. Burn bans are in place across All of Central Texas, so we need to be vigilant not to do anything that could start a fire.

Expect more of the same through the rest of the work week with higher fire danger and high heat. There are some signs that the pattern could relax a bit next week bringing a little bit of relief and maybe even some rain chances!

Stay cool and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather