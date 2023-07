25 WEATHER — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through at least midweek, but it likely could be extended through the end of the week. Highs will range from 103-106° each afternoon through Friday. There is a very slight chance of an isolated storm or to Tuesday, but rain chances are 10%.

The weekend doesn't offer much in relief with highs still over 100° both Saturday and Sunday. We could see these triple digits last into next week as well.