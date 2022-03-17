High fire danger west of I-35 today

CENTRAL TEXAS — South winds have worked moisture back into the area overnight, which is leading to a more humid morning for some.

This afternoon though, drier air will mix in west of I-35 as a dry line works across the area. That will lead to much warmer temperatures with southwest winds in our western counties. With desert dry air and high winds in place west of I-35, that will lead to a high fire danger.

Do not burn today, and avoid anything that could spark a flame. Any fire that forms could spread quite rapidly in these conditions.

Elsewhere across Central Texas, south winds will be on the gusty side at 20-30mph with locally higher gusts. Tie down any loose items, and use both hands on the wheel if you're out there driving today. East of the dry line, a warm and humid air mass will be in place with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower or storm could form in this area as well.

Overnight, a cold front works into Central Texas, and an isolated storm will be possible along the front east of I-35, but many will miss out. Behind the front, northwest winds take over for Friday bringing highs in the 60s.

A quiet weekend will be in place, with highs in the 70s. Our next storm system arrives Monday into Tuesday bringing the potential for widespread rain chances. The ingredients are also there for severe weather, but it's something we are ironing out in the forecast. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather