High fire danger Wednesday

25 WEATHER — The fire danger will be very high as we head into Wednesday. South winds will blow at 10-20mph tonight, but it should increase to 15-25mph with higher gusts Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 103-107° range. Humidity levels will drop into the 20-30% range, especially west of I-35. Please avoid all outdoor burning!

We will continue with a high fire danger Thursday and Friday with winds staying in the 10-20mph range with highs in the 100s. We may see a few clouds around, but rain chances appear to be near zero in our area.

The looks to continue into next week with more 100s!