High Fire Danger behind Wednesday's Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will be a day of change as a cold front works across Central Texas. The first part of the day will feature a few showers as lift from the cold front combines with very humid air that is in place across the area. A cold front will work from west to east slowly clearing out scattered showers by lunch time.

Behind the cold front, gusty west winds will bring much drier air in place. The combination of the westerly winds and low humidity will lead to a high fire danger, especially west of I-35 where a RED FLAG WARNING is in place. Do not burn anything as any fire that forms could spread rapidly in these conditions.

As winds relax tonight, dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Northwest winds will keep cooler air filtering in, though we will still remain above average in the 60s.

Another storm system is set to arrive Saturday bringing back rain chances and cooler air. Saturday could be a drizzly day with highs in the low 50s. A second storm system will pass Monday into Tuesday bringing small chances of rain and cooler air again. Highs will be in the 50s for much of next week, more in line with what we should see for this time of year.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather