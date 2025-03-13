High fire danger and windy Friday

25 WEATHER — Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s Friday morning. High clouds moving across the region may cover the total lunar eclipse for portions of the area tonight. If you are able to view it, here are the times: Partial eclipse begins at 12:09am...Totality will be from 1:26 to 2:31am...Partial eclipse ends at 3:47am.

Friday will bring another day of wind as a strong storm system moves into the plain states. Any thunderstorm activity is expected to be well east of our region. Winds will start off out of the south at 15-25mph in the morning, but it will shift to the west in the afternoon with sustained winds between 20 and 35mph. Gusts will likely get up to 40mph around Waco/Temple/Killeen, but we may see gusts up to 50+mph from Meridian to San Saba line. Humidity values are expected to plummet into the 10-15% range in the afternoon. This will create a high fire danger across all of Central Texas. Please refrain from outdoor burning, chains scrapping the ground, and throwing cigarette butts out of your vehicle, etc. If we all do our part, we can prevent wildfires. Highs will be warm with highs in the mid 80s.

This weekend looks nice behind a weak cold front. Highs will make it into the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks winds with west winds at 20-30mph, but we should see winds around 10mph Sunday afternoon.