High clouds move in tonight before a windy Sunday with isolated storms possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — Lows will fall into the low 50s tonight with high clouds increasing. Expect a windy day Sunday with south breezes at 15-25mph. An isolated storm will be possible in the evening.

THE BREAKDOWN:

High clouds move over tonight.

Winds increase Sunday with an isolated storm possible.

Keeping an eye on Tuesday's storm chances.

Good evening! We're expecting a rather calm evening as high clouds work in. Lows will fall into the low 50s with light winds. However, winds will increase tomorrow bringing warmer air in the mid 70s. A disturbance will be passing to our north over Oklahoma. While the bulk of the energy will be to our north, an isolated storm will be possible in the evening hours.

Monday looks to be cloudy and breezy with south winds still nearing 20mph. Our best chance of storms will arrive Tuesday as a strong storm system works over the Lone Star State. Right now, it looks like the timing of this system will bring showers and storms during the morning hours. That will bring them through during a time when the energy is at the lowest, so any severe threat should be rather low in Central Texas. The bigger threat of severe weather will be found to our east over Louisiana and Arkansas. Nevertheless, a few storms may be strong during the morning hours. Behind storm activity, it will be a windy day with sustained winds nearing 30mph out of the west. Highs should reach the mid 70s.

A cold front moves in Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures in the 60s before we warm again heading into the weekend. Isolated storms may be possible Saturday as well. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

