Heavy rains possible Monday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — For the first time in what seems like forever, heavy rains will be possible across all of Central Texas.

Grab the umbrella as you're walking out the door, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop later on today, in particular from Lunch time to the middle of the afternoon.

While it won't rain all day, when it does, it could be quite heavy. This could lead to flash flooding at times. Use caution if driving on area roadways, grimey spots could develop. If you see flooded roads, do not cross them.

Rain chances will likely taper a bit overnight, but pick back up again during the day on Tuesday. Highs will hang around in the mid 80s for the next few days before warming again later this week into the mid 90s.

By the time it's all said and done, many areas will see 2-3 inches of rain, with totals up to 5-7 inches possible in isolated areas.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather