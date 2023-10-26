Heavy rain set to continue Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella! Flooding rainfall will continue working across Central Texas as an area of rain slowly shifts from west to east across the area. Individual showers and storms will lift from south to north across this axis, bringing rain over areas that have already seen rain. This could lead to flooding in many locations. Do not cross flooded roads!

Rain chances should taper off later on this afternoon as the rain shifts into the Brazos Valley. Some showers will still be possible tonight, but these should be lighter.

Rain chances will continue into Saturday, though some dry times are possible on Saturday.

A strong cold front is set to arrive Sunday with falling temperatures and showers. We will see highs only climb into the 40s Monday with 50s on the way for Halloween.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather