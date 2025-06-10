Heavy rain possible Wednesday and Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are seeing a break in the rain this evening, but anther complex of showers and storms will form in west Texas and push east into our area early Wednesday morning. The overall severe threat is low, but some of the stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Locally heavy rain is possible as well. Lows will fall into the low 70s.

Wednesday will start off with rain and storms, but we should see a break by lunchtime into early afternoon. Scattered storm activity may develop Wednesday afternoon as a disturbance gets closer to Central Texas. Highs will be below normal around 80°. The latest guidance shows storms becoming more numerous Wednesday night into Thursday. Heavy rain is likely with this activity, which could lead to some flooding issues. The exact placement of this batch of rain is still being determined, but it should be in our area.

In general, an additional 2-4 inches of rain is likely. Some places could receive more, where there heavier bands develop. Stay away of your surroundings and watch out for rising water.

A few showers and storms are possible as we move through Father's Day weekend. Anything that develops should be scattered to isolated as temperatures heat up into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.