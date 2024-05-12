Heavy rain picks up again Sunday morning

25 WEATHER — Skies will remain mainly cloudy tonight but you might be able to get another glimpse of the Northern Lights. The geomagnetic activity won't be as intense as last night but it may be worth a look. Heading into tomorrow morning, numerous showers are expected to spring up, along with embedded thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be part of this at times. The rain will come and go into the afternoon.

Along and just south of a warm front is where we could see some isolated severe weather in the afternoon and evening. That front should be found along our southern counties and into the Brazos Valley, so any potential for damaging winds and hail will likely reside there. A Flood Watch is in effect from tomorrow through Monday for most of the area to account for the heavy rain potential. Monday afternoon could also bring along some storms, especially in the Brazos Valley.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather