Heavy rain for some tonight, lesser by tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Some of the thunderstorms we've had around today managed to produce a lot of rainfall in a short amount of time. We may see a bit more of that as showers continue to dot the area through the evening. Getting into tonight, there are indications that rain could set up over the Colorado River and around Highway 183, and persist there for some time. This could lead to a few inches of rain in those areas by morning.

Flooding west of Highway 281 may become an issue. The heaviest rain should fade away shortly after sunrise, but we'll still have to watch for thunderstorms here and there on Friday. This may interrupt parade plans if rain happens to fall in the right place at the right time. I would also keep an eye on the sky during any cookouts, just in case. Nothing is expected to be severe.

Fortunately, it looks like almost all of the rain will have ended by the time fireworks are ready. Highs tomorrow will remain in the 80s. After a stray shower or two on Saturday, it looks pretty dry next week with highs entering the upper-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather