Heavy rain and a few strong storms possible tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — Another round of showers and storms is expected this evening into the overnight hours. There could be a few strong to severe storms, but the highest threat in our area will be heavy rain. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the area tonight. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible. Watch out for any flooded areas through Tuesday morning. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 60s in the morning.

Tuesday should be quieter across the area, but there still could be a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. We should be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The same can be expected for Wednesday.

Thursday, another front is expected to push into the region. This may increase shower and storm potential once again across all of the area. The clouds and rain chances should take a few degrees off the high temperature, so we are forecasting lower 80s here.

Friday through the weekend, storm chances will be lower around 20%. Temperatures will start to warm from the lower 80s Friday, to the mid 80s Saturday, and the upper 80s Sunday.