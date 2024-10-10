Heating up to end the week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Expect highs to increase into the mid to upper 90s this weekend ahead of a front next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Summer-like highs reach into the mid 90s this weekend

Things stay dry

Cold front arrives next week, question as to how strong

We're waking up this morning to a bit of a cool start with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. You can thank dry air for that, the same dry air will allow temperatures to climb quickly into the 80s by lunch, and low to mid 90s this afternoon.

An upper-level ridge will settle in over the Lone Star State as we head into the weekend. That will lead to very warm temperatures pushing into the mid 90s.

We are still on track to get a cold front next week, but models have backed off on the degree of the cold air. We will see if this is a trend that continues, but for now, I've taken highs back into the low 80s versus the mid 70s. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather