HEATING UP: Record highs possible today, triple digits possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with records in jeopardy. We may clock our first official 100 degree day Wednesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Near-record heat on the way today.

First triple digit day tomorrow.

Heat continues into the weekend.

Small storm chances return.

Good morning! Today begins our stretch of hot temperatures in Central Texas. While this won't be the prolonged big heat we see in the summer, we'll get a significant taste of it over the next few days. Highs this afternoon will be highly dependent on where a dry line sets up. West of that dry line, highs will climb above 100, and in some cases closer to 105. Along the dry line, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. I think officially that will leave Waco airport around 96, with Killeen and west of there warmer. The hotter temperatures will lead to overnight lows only dropping into the 70s.

Tomorrow, the dry line gets an even bigger push east. This will likely lead to the first 100 degree day at Waco airport, and also smash the record of 96 from 1925. Areas west of I-35 may reach 103+ in spots.

The ridge breaks down a bit for the rest of the week into the weekend, but it will still be hot with mid 90s continuing into the weekend. I think a few disturbances will rotate around the ridge leading to small storm chances from the weekend into next week with the best chances being Saturday. Anything that forms could turn severe, so it will bear monitoring!

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

