Heating up into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — We have seen a lot of rain across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley over the past few days. Some places received over ten inches of rain! It looks like the widespread, heavy rain threat is over for awhile. We should see things taper back to pop up showers and storms each afternoon through early next week. The one exception could be Saturday evening when a complex of showers and storms will try to make a run at Central Texas from the north. Other than that, it's going to feel like summer with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. It will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity, so get ready for a steam bath around here!

Next week looks much quieter than the past ten days or so. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.