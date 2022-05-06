Heating Up for the Weekend!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hopefully you got your share of rain yesterday because we are about to enter a very quiet pattern weather-wise here in Central Texas! Thanks to the recent rainfall, we are dealing with a little bit of fog this morning, so give yourself some extra time on that morning commute. The fog should burn off later this morning and give way to a mainly sunny day for your Friday. Highs will climb up to near 90 degrees with light southerly winds.

High pressure settles on in for the weekend which will send temperatures soaring through the holiday! Highs will climb into the upper 90s, with triple digits likely over western Central Texas. Especially west of highway 281, where rainfall has been lacking big time this year. Even if temperatures don't hit the triple digit mark along I-35, we will still see humidity around making it feel like its near the century mark.

The quiet weather pattern looks to last into next week with rain chances slim to none. Highs will hang around in the mid 90s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather