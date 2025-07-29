Heating up for the middle of the week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon with feel-like numbers near 105. We're tracking rain chances for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will reach the upper 90s this afternoon.

We'll get close to 100 over the next few days.

Rain chances sneak in for the weekend.

Good morning! It's going to be another summer-like day in Central Texas as highs climb into the upper 90s. We'll see humidity make it feel closer to 100-105 in the afternoon, but the official high will likely stay around 98. Expect sunny skies in place with light winds out of the south.

Our upper-level heat dome to our east will build a bit for the next couple of days, which could get us close to the century mark on the thermometer. Regardless, feel-like numbers will be in the triple digits. As that high dives south and weakens, it will send moisture our way for the second half of the week which could lead to showers and storms Friday through Sunday. Activity will be isolated to scattered, but with the extra moisture, we could see highs dip into the mid 90s!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather