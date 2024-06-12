Heating up for Father's Day weekend

25 WEATHER — Parts of the area saw heavy rain Wednesday morning, but it appears rain chances will be going down significantly over the next 24 hours. It will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 70s. Temperatures begin to rise back into the low 90s Thursday afternoon with more sunshine across Central Texas.

Father's Day Weekend is looking hotter as our summer high takes over. Highs Friday through Sunday should make it into the mid 90s. Humidity values will increase by Sunday, so that should be the hottest day with heat index values over 100°.

Next week we will keep an eye on the tropics. There is a chance for some tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Right now most models keep the the majority of this system well to our south. However, we may see an increase in tropical moisture on the north side of any potential system. This may bring a few showers and storms to the area each afternoon, especially during the middle portion of next week.