Heat to start the week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon, with feel-like numbers above 100. Small rain chances arrive again this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat continues, with feel-like numbers near 105 in spots.

Heat builds more to start the week.

Keeping an eye on weekend rain chances.

Good morning! We're waking up to another muggy start with lows in the mid 70s. Get ready for that heat/humidity combo to make itself known again today. High pressure continues to sit just to our east bringing big heat to the south. We're on the edge of the hottest temperatures, but still close enough that we will see highs in the upper 90s. That will combine with the humidity to allow feel-like numbers near 105, particularly on the I-45 corridor. Be sure to take your heat precautions this afternoon.

High pressure builds a bit more for the first half of this week, which will be enough to push temperatures into the upper 90s to near 100. Keep in mind, feel-like numbers will near 105 in many spots. That high breaks in two for the second half of the week which will allow a weakness in the atmosphere to develop over us. That should be enough to bring small rain chances in for the weekend. While widespread rain isn't expected, pockets of heavy rain may develop. The extra moisture will knock highs down to the mid 90s.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather