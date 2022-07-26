Heat Rolls On Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Same story, different day here in Central Texas. Get ready for another hot one as highs will climb to around 104 this afternoon. A few areas could climb above 105. The good news is, we will see temperatures ease a bit into the weekend as high pressure backs off. In addition, that will open up the Gulf of Mexico to bring in some moisture. That will lead to a couple of rain chances Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, any prospect looks slim.

Beyond the weekend, high pressure builds back in...drying us out and keeping rain chances away as this hot summer pattern continues.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather