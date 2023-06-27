Heat peaks today and tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Most of Central Texas will remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through this evening and into tomorrow. This is because highs tomorrow will be at or above 103, and for places that aren't quite as hot, the heat index could still be around 110. Wednesday will probably be the hottest part of our ongoing heat wave. After that, a very slight drop in temperatures will occur.

Highs in the 100s will last through Saturday. After that, upper-90s will remain through much of next week. As high pressure will be a little weaker during that time, it cannot be ruled out that a brief shower or thunderstorm may form. Anything that does occur would be isolated. Outside of that, expect partly cloudy conditions for Independence Day with highs around 97.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather