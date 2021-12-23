Heat Miser in Full Control This Holiday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Mr. Freeze Miser is far from Central Texas this year with the Heat Miser in full control. We'll see temperatures continue to increase heading into the holiday weekend. That warm-up continues today as we will see highs in the 70s with south breezes. Clouds will increase again overnight eventually burning off Friday afternoon to bring temperatures up to the 80s. We have never spent a Christmas in Central Texas in the 80s, but that changes this year as highs are expected to climb into the mid 80s.

We'll stay in the upper 70s with temperatures above normal to finish off the year, but there are some signs we could see a cold front to start 2022. We'll continue to keep an eye on that, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather