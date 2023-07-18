Heat, heat, and more heat

25 WEATHER — If you like summer heat, and some really do, then you are loving this forecast. For the rest of us, we still have a ways to go until fall arrives by late September. We are looking at highs ranging from 100-107° from east to west across Central Texas Wednesday through Friday afternoons. Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool each day!

A weak front will move into the area this weekend. This will switch winds around to the north and northeast Saturday and Sunday, but there really won't be any significant cooling. With that said, highs will be in the 98-101° range, so that is a little something. There could also be a couple of isolated storms with the front, but rain chances will be low at 10-20%.