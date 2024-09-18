Heat hangs around for Hump Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon with feel-like numbers nearing the triple digits. Heat hangs around through the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 90s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Summer-like heat continues with highs in the upper 90s and feel-like numbers in the triple digits.

Quiet weather continues.

Passing disturbance Sunday into Monday may bring a small rain chance, lower highs a few degrees.

We're continuing with this hot pattern into the second half of the week. Expect another toasty one today with highs getting into the upper 90s. We could see feel-like numbers exceed the century mark, so stay hydrated!

Expect this weather to continue into the weekend, with Saturday seeing highs in the upper 90s. A passing disturbance Sunday into Monday could generate a couple showers or isolated storms, but rain chances will remain low. With the extra clouds, we may see highs dip into the low to mid 90s. Highs will remain in the mid 90s for much of next week with no strong cold front in sight!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather