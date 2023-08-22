Heat For The Rest Of The Week

25 WEATHER — The heat continues to be the main story with any tropical activity staying south and west of Central Texas. It will be warm tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be hit with highs in the 102-104° range.

The heat cranks up a bit more Thursday into the weekend. Highs will rise into the 103-107° range. We may see a slight chance for a few isolated afternoon and evening storms through the weekend and on into early next week. This won't be widespread, beneficial rain, but a couple of folks may see a few raindrops here and there hopefully.