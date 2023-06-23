Heat cranks up this weekend

25 WEATHER — A couple of isolated storms are possible this evening across Central Texas. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect as we head into your weekend. Saturday will bring higher temperatures as we start to close in on 100°. It gets a bit hotter Sunday with highs in the 100-103° range. Make sure you are staying hydrated if you plan to be outdoors!

Next week, our heat dome sets up right over Central Texas. This means humidity levels will come down a bit, but it will get even hotter with actual air temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the 101-105° range. It may slip a bit Thursday and Friday, but highs are still expected to be at or just over 100°.

We may see the heat start to give way a bit as we head into the first part of July. It will still be hot, but highs may fall back into the 90s.

Have a great and safe weekend!