Heat Continues to Roll on This Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat continues to roll on here in Central Texas as highs approached 100 this afternoon. Expect more of the same through the weekends as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued. Overnight, there won't be much relief as temperatures only fall down into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday, expect highs to climb back above 100 in many locations, with feel-like temperatures climbing to 110 late in the afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of water, limit time outside, and if you have to be outside in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade.

The heat should peak Monday through Wednesday with actual temperatures climbing near 105. High pressure should break down for the second half of the week allowing temperatures to fall a little bit. This may also allow for some small storm chances next weekend into early next week. Lets hope for it!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather