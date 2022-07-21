Heat continues Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — More heat is on the way today as highs climb into the middle triple digits. The good news is, we should stay about 3 degrees cooler than yesterday. While it doesn't sound like a lot, that will make a difference in the afternoon. Still, a heat advisory remains in effect, and heat precautions will need to be taken.

There is the smallest chance of a shower today as storms to our north die out. Most, if not all, will miss out on the rain though.

We'll stay hot through next week. There are some signs our heat dome could break down and allow for a few showers for the second part of next week, but that's a ways out.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather