Heat comes before the rain

25 WEATHER — You might have heard about some rain possibly heading our way for parts of next week, and while that is true, we have to get through a hot weekend first. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid-90s with a few clouds mixing in. Monday appears to be our earliest chance of rain when a couple of showers may reach our eastern counties. Tuesday may provide the same. A bigger push of moisture from the Gulf will have to wait until late Wednesday.

As that moisture arrives, it will be easier for the atmosphere to wring out some rain. Wednesday into Thursday appears to be our best chance, and it should come with a few storms as well. Locally heavy rain will be possible, but overall amounts across the area shouldn't be too high. As the rain comes in, we'll see our afternoon highs drop into the 80s. The last of the rain should be exiting on Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather