Heat Builds This Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s for Friday, with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 90s this weekend into early next week. Other than an isolated shower today, rain chances will be low.

THE BREAKDOWN:

An isolated shower is possible today, but most stay dry.

Showers will be possible this weekend along the Texas coast if you're travelling.

Locally, expect a drying trend with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s.

Thursday marked the start of Summer, and Mother Nature seems to have received the memo. As if almost on cue, temperatures will be climbing for the weekend. Expect highs today in the low 90s with an isolated shower still possible. The best chances will be to the south of Waco-Temple-Killeen and into the Brazos Valley.

High pressure will build over us this weekend pushing rain chances out. The only exception will be along the Texas Coast where a tropical wave moves in. Expect temperatures to climb into the upper 90s by Sunday and stay there for much of next week. By mid-week, the high may break down enough to allow a weak cold front to near us, sparking some showers and storms. Right now though, chances look low, and other than that the high will keep things hot in the upper 90s for much of next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

