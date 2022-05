25 WEATHER — There isn't much change to the forecast through next week. A stubborn summer-like high will stay entrenched over Texas. Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday and Saturday, but we should see the upper 90s Sunday into Monday. A few 100s are possible west of I-35 early next week as well.

The mid to upper 90s are expected to continue through all of next week. We may see a few isolated storm chances by the end of the ten day forecast, but right now we will keep chances at 20%.

Stay cool!