Heat Building to Start the New Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits Sunday, with rain chances increasing for early next week.

We had some nice showers across parts of Central Texas today, with some areas seeing up to an inch or two of rainfall in isolated spots. Rain chances will decrease for a while as high pressure starts to build over the Lone Star State. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near triple digits in spots. Rain chances will remain slim, though an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

High pressure will dominate for the first half of the week, before shifting west. That shift to the west will open the door for a weak cold front to near us Thursday into Friday. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Thursday and Friday. High pressure looks to struggle to take back over, so isolated showers will remain possible through the weekend into the following week with highs in the mid 90s.

