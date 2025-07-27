Heat becomes the focal point again

25 WEATHER — Although there have been a couple of showers and thunderstorms out there this evening, we won't have to worry about those for the next few days. Increasing amounts of sunshine will be with us through Tuesday. For tomorrow and Tuesday, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Navarro County, where the heat index could exceed 105°. For the rest of us, the weather will still be plenty hot, with heat indices reaching over 100°.

Temperatures will continue to climb through parts of this week, peaking in the upper-90s on Wednesday and Thursday. There may be a little bit of relief coming in the form of very isolated storms late on Thursday and Friday. A slightly better chance to see scattered storms will happen next weekend. That should be enough to move temperatures into the mid-90s again. Either way, make sure you're taking care in the heat this week and be looking after your neighbors.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather