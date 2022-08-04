Heat Advisory Thursday

25 WEATHER — Get ready for more heat Thursday as a heat advisory continues. Highs will climb to around 103-106 this afternoon with feel-like temperatures as high as 108 during the heat of the day. Once again take those heat precautions and limit time outside. The good news is that winds should be a little lighter, which will ease fire weather concerns slightly. Still continue to do your part and limit anything that could cause a fire because things are so dry they could start quickly.

There are some signs of hope to end the week. A tropical wave south of Louisiana will come in tomorrow bringing moisture and slight rain chances. Rain will be spotty so many miss out, with the best chances lying east of I-35. Still though, it is a chance. We'll have another chance on Saturday before the moisture moves out. While the moisture is around, highs should hover around 100 this weekend. It's not out of the question that some areas stay in the 90s, but right now I think models are having a hard time dealing with the dryness across the area so will hedge towards 100 for now.

As we dry out next week, it looks like highs will be consistently above 100 again, though some small rain chances will be possible around the middle of the week.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather