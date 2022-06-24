Watch Now
Heat Advisory Through Saturday

Some Relief Possible Next Week
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 18:31:05-04

ENTER DATELINE — We are on tap for another hot weekend! A heat advisory is in effect through Saturday, and it could possibly be extended into Sunday. Highs will range from 100-104° across the area both days. Make sure you are staying hydrated and slap on that sunscreen!

We may see some changes arrive Sunday evening into Monday with a summer cold front getting close to Central Texas. This could set the stage for a few scattered showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. Highs Monday should be cooler in the mid 90s.

We may see a surge in some tropical moisture by the middle of next week. Details are still sketchy, but we could see another chance for a few scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should remain in the 90s for most of next week as well!

