Heat advisory Monday as heat wave continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — This week is going to be a week of heat across Central Texas as temperatures climb into the triple digits and combine with high humidity. The heat wave starts today with highs nearing 100, and the humidity making it feel as hot as 110 at times. a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all of Central Texas due to this dangerous heat. Be sure to take your heat precautions - drink plenty of water, limit time outside, and if you do have to be outside in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade.

There is a chance we get a cooling shower in the afternoon over the next 2 days, but it is a small chance and many will miss out. If one does happen to get going though, the potential is there for some brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Don't count on it, but some of us could get lucky, but most won't.

The heat continues to roll on through the rest of the work week with highs flirting around 101 to 102, and lows hanging around 80. Find ways to stay cool, and check on the elderly as this heat wave continues into next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather