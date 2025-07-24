Heat Advisory in place for parts of Central Texas Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s, but with the humidity it will feel like 105 or hotter in some spots. Some small rain chances may arrive for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat Advisory in effect for the I-45 corridor.

Feel-like numbers could exceed 105 in spots.

Small rain chances work in for the weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to another humid start to the day here with morning lows in the mid 70s. Get ready for another toasty one, but this time the heat may reach dangerous levels for our far eastern areas. That's where the combination of heat and humidity could lead to feel-like temperatures surpassing 105 in spots. Regardless of if you're in this area or not, we all need to take our heat precautions today as highs climb into the upper 90s (your car thermometer will reach 100, but that's not an official reading). Be sure to drink plenty of water, limit time outside, and if you do have to be out in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade!

There will be some natural heat relief for some this weekend! A tropical wave will work into the Texas coast bringing a small chance of showers our way starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. With the extra cloud cover Saturday, we may even see temperatures stay in the low to mid 90s for some! Don't let that fool you, feel-like numbers will still be in the triple digits. That moisture clears out early next week allowing our upper-level heat dome to build back in pushing us into the upper 90s. Another tropical wave may arrive for the second half of next week! Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather