Heat Advisory in Effect, Typical Summer Heat Hangs Around

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 at times. Be sure to limit time outside and drink plenty of water!

THE BREAKDOWN:

a HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect through at least Tuesday.

Highs will reach the upper 90s, with feel-like numbers in the triple digits.

A small chance of rain *may* come in for the middle of the week, otherwise it looks just hot and dry.

The first day of Summer was last week, and mother nature will sure be bringing the summer-like feel this week! Expect highs to climb to the upper 90s this afternoon, much like Sunday. The humidity will be around, allowing feel-like numbers to reach 105 or higher. Be sure to use heat precautions today - drink plenty of water, try to limit time outside during the heat of the day, and if you do have to work outside - take frequent breaks in the shade.

Expect rather consistent weather through the work week. The only thing that may break it up is a weak cold front that may work into North Texas for the middle of the week. Models are not sold on it, but if that happens, we may have the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Right now I'm keeping rain chances below the 20% threshold. I think we will stay just shy of our first 100 degree day for most of the area thanks to May being the wettest month on record. But we will certainly string some 98s and 99s during this stretch, which looks like it may continue into Independence Day!

Have a great Monday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

