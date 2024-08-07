Heat Advisory in effect through at least Thursday

25 WEATHER — As expected, we have a Heat Advisory that has been issued for all of Central Texas until at least tomorrow evening. This means that the afternoon heat index on both days could be 105° or greater. Actual temperatures today and tomorrow should be above 100°, and I think Friday will be the same way. We'll have plenty of sun around during that time. Although North Texas might get a little rain on Friday, it looks like we will miss out.

There is a slight chance of a very spotty storm in the region on Saturday, but outside of that, I don't think we'll be seeing any rain over the next ten days. Highs over the weekend will drop into the upper-90s, but we should be back to the 100s by Tuesday. Much of next week looks sunny and quite hot. Take it easy outside and remember to practice those heat safety tips.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather